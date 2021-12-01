Stop making fun of poor people, Marriyum asks Fawad

LAHORE: PML-N Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb has warned Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry not to make fun of Pakistan people’s plights, suffering under poverty and helplessness because of the PTI’s disastrous rule. Responding to Fawad’s Tweet Tuesday, Marriyum said the Information Minister should listen to the screams, curses, desperate cries and demands of the poor. Fawad’s Tweet wasn’t helping in giving the people affordable flour, sugar, electricity, gas and vegetables.