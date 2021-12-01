No evidence yet vaccines won’t protect against Omicron: Oxford

LONDON: The University of Oxford on Tuesday said there was no evidence that vaccines would not prevent severe disease from Omicron, but that it was ready to rapidly develop an updated version of its vaccine developed with AstraZeneca (AZN.L) if necessary.
Earlier on Tuesday, the head of drugmaker Moderna said that COVID-19 shots were unlikely to be as effective against the variant, jolting global markets, reported British a wire service. The University of Oxford said that there was limited data on Omicron so far, and that it would carefully evaluate the impact of the variant on its shot, echoing an AstraZeneca statement last week.
"Despite the appearance of new variants over the past year, vaccines have continued to provide very high levels of protection against severe disease and there is no evidence so far that Omicron is any different," it said in a statement. "However, we have the necessary tools and processes in place for rapid development of an updated COVID-19 vaccine if it should be necessary."
TOBA TEK SINGH: Gojra Additional District and Sessions Judge Mian Javed Akram Tuesday announced death sentence on two...
LAHORE: Smog continued to grip the City here Tuesday while Met office warned that the air quality index may...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists has condemned hooliganism at Okara Press Club by a bunch of...
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad local administration sealed all areas going to the Prime Minister’s Secretariat by placing...
SUKKUR: President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday said that no development can be achieved in the country without bridging the...
SUKKUR: PTI’s central vice president and Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh on...