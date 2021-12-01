 
close
Wednesday December 01, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Peshawar

11 shelter schools built in AJK

December 01, 2021

MANSEHRA: The Saibaan development organisation with the financial assistance of the United Nations Education, Scientific and Cultural Organisation has built 11 shelter schools in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

“We have built 11 schools in the remote parts of Muzaffarabad and handed them over to the education department,” Sahibzada Jawad Alfaizi, the chief executive officer Saibaan, told reporters here on Tuesday.