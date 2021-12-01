ADB report on Iesco presented

Islamabad: “Enabling Women’s Access to Higher-Skilled and Non-traditional Occupations in the Energy Sector in Pakistan”, a project of Asian Development Bank (ADB) report with major findings was presented at the Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) headquarters in the presence of Iesco CEO and other high officials and staff, says a press release.

The assessment report was primed by CHIP Training & Consulting (Pvt) Limited (CTC) in partnership with ADB.

Iesco staff also took part in discussion and gave their inputs on setting up of an enabling environment for women in DISCOs especially Iesco. The CEO Iesco said that women were deprived of their contribution in this sector but now it is the time we should encourage them.