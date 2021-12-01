Smoke emitting factories, brick kilns, vehicles fined

Rawalpindi: The local administration during a crackdown imposed fine of Rs1,800,000 on 13 smoky factories, brick kilns and impounded 150 smoke-emitting vehicles on Tuesday.

The local administration has also arranged a walk on ‘Smog Awareness’ on Wednesday (today).

The administration with the help of Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) are taking action against polluting vehicles and have impounded and fined several vehicles in Rawalpindi emitting excessive smoke.

The District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) and EPA checked total 887 vehicles and challaned 155 found emitting smoke beyond the prescribed limits of Punjab Environmental Quality Standards and a total fine of Rs118,000 were imposed on them.

The DRTA Secretary Rashid Ali has urged the vehicle owners to keep their vehicles tuned regularly and keep their engine and silencer in good condition so that their emissions do not exceed the provincial environmental standards.

The EPA has also advised the smoke quality standard be maintained at 40 per cent for all smoke emitting vehicles in Rawalpindi. The measures have been taken to control smog in winter. To check the quality standard, the Punjab government has provided the department with modern equipment.