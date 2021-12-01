Woman dies after transformer falls on her

LAHORE: A woman died and her daughter was injured when a transformer fell on them in Ichhra bazaar here on Tuesday. Rescuers after getting information reached the scene and shifted the woman identified as Saba Ali and the girl to hospital. Later, the woman succumbed to her injuries.

Two prisoners die: Two prisoners died in Camp Jail on Tuesday. The inmates identified as Ijaz, 42, and Sabir, 17, were addicts and died in prison. The bodies were shifted to the morgue by Edhi volunteers.

SHOT DEAD: A 38-year-old man was shot dead by robbers in the limits of Raiwind police on Tuesday. The victim was identified as Pervez Akhtar who served in the house of one Tahir Afzal. The robbers also stabbed and wounded Tahir's driver on resistance. The robbers stormed into Tahir’s house and made the inmates hostage at gunpoint. They shot Pervez in the face on resistance resulting into his death on the spot. The injured driver was admitted to a hospital while Pervez’s body was shifted to the morgue.

Accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 1,052 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during last 24 hours. In these accidents, 15 people died, whereas 1,136 were injured. Out of this, 646 people were seriously injured who were shifted to hospitals. Whereas, 490 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.

Found dead: A 30-year old man was found dead in the Kahna area on Tuesday. Police claimed that the man, yet to be identified, was addicted to drugs and died of excessive use of drugs. Edhi volunteers shifted the body to the morgue.

Meanwhile, a 50-year old man was found dead in the limits of Gulshan-e-Iqbal police on Tuesday. The victim was identified as Saleem Akhtar. Body was shifted to the morgue.