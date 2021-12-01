Four days after a young media worker hanged himself to death due to unemployment in Karachi, another jobless young man allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the top floor of a shopping mall on Tuesday afternoon.



Twenty-eight-year-old Zuhairul Hassan Abidi, son of Hashim Abidi, was critically injured after he jumped from the third floor of the mall on Rashid Minhas Road. He was taken to a nearby private hospital where doctors pronounced him dead. Later, his body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

CCTV footage of the horror incident went viral on social media, showing how the man climbed onto the railing fence and threw himself down.

Federal B Industrial DSP Naeem Khan said Abidi was a resident of Block 20 of Ancholi Society. His mother, a schoolteacher, told the police that her son had been jobless and depressed. He had three kids. The police have obtained the CCTV footage from the mall administration and initiated an investigation.

Last Friday, media worker Fahim Mughal had ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in Karachi’s Federal B Area. He was the father of six children and was unable to run his family due to his financial crisis.