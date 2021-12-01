 
Wednesday December 01, 2021
Sadr’s bloc declared biggest winner in Iraq

By AFP
December 01, 2021

BAGHDAD: Iraq’s cleric Moqtada Sadr was on Tuesday confirmed the biggest winner of last month’s parliamentary election that had sparked charges of voter fraud from pro-Iranian factions. Sadr’s movement won 73 out of the assembly’s 329 seats, the election commission said, after a lengthy manual recount of hundreds of ballot boxes.