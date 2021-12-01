Dutch discovered Omicron a week before S African flight cases; Omicron vaccine could get nod in four months: EU

Brussels: Vaccines specially adapted for the new Omicron coronavirus variant could be approved in three to four months if they are needed, the head of the EU’s drug regulator said on Tuesday.

The decision on whether new shots are required would, however, have to be made by other bodies, European Medicines Agency Executive Director Emer Cooke said. "Were there a need to change the existing vaccines, we could be in a position to have those approved within three to four months," Cooke told a European Parliament committee.

"That’s from the start of the time when they would start to change." Her comments come after the head of US vaccine maker Moderna was quoted as saying that existing jabs will struggle against the heavily mutated Omicron.

Moderna has already said it is working on an Omicron-specific vaccine, as is US rival Pfizer. Cooke said EU regulators "don’t know" yet whether the current vaccines remain effective against Omicron -- which she said would take about two weeks to find out -- or whether new ones are needed.

"A decision needs to be made first whether that’s necessary, and that’s not a decision for the European Medicines Agency," Cooke said. The agency has so far approved four vaccines for use for adults in the EU: Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson.

A decision on a fifth, by US firm Novavax, is expected "within a matter of weeks", Cooke said.Meanwhile, the Dutch health authorities said on Tuesday that the new Covid-19 variant was already present in the Netherlands a week before a cluster of cases on two flights from South Africa.

The Omicron cases were discovered on November 19 and 23 and authorities are checking whether they had links to southern Africa, and how far the new strain has spread.

The Netherlands joins other European countries including Belgium and Germany that have reported cases of the new strain before it was officially notified by South Africa to the World Health Organisation on November 24.

The Dutch RIVM National Institute for Public Health and the Environment said it "has found the corona variant Omicron in two test samples that had already been taken in the Netherlands... on November 19 and 23".

The first cases in the Netherlands were previously believed to be the 14 Omicron infections on two KLM flights from South Africa that arrived in Amsterdam on Friday, November 26. "It is not yet clear whether the people concerned (in the earlier cases) have also been to southern Africa," the RIVM said.

It said the people had been informed that they had the Omicron strain and municipal health services had now started contact investigations.

"In the coming period, various studies will be conducted into the distribution of the Omicron variant in the Netherlands," the institute said, adding that it would re-examine more samples from previous tests. With 16 confirmed cases the Netherlands has one of the highest numbers in Europe of the new strain. The airline passengers with Omicron, who were among 61 travellers on the two South Africa flights that tested positive for Covid, are currently in quarantine.

The Dutch case will increase concern about how far the variant had already spread in Europe before many countries brought in travel bans on southern African nations. Belgium, the first European country to report the presence of the new variant, has said that a case tested positive on November 22, and had developed symptoms 11 days after travelling to Egypt via Turkey.

Germany has meanwhile said that a person who tested positive for the variant had arrived at Frankfurt international airport on November 21.In a related development, Germany’s constitutional court ruled on Tuesday that sweeping restrictions to stem coronavirus infections such as curfews, school closures and contact restrictions were lawful, in a decision that could pave the way for further curbs.

The verdict came hours before Chancellor Angela Merkel was due to meet with her successor, Olaf Scholz, as well as regional leaders of Germany’s 16 states on whether to toughen up restrictions to tame raging infections.

Helge Braun, Merkel’s chief of staff, told the RTL broadcaster the court decision would show "which of two paths we should go down".

The meeting, due to be held remotely, comes amid a record wave of infections in Germany. The country recorded 45,753 new infections on Tuesday and 388 deaths, according to the Robert Koch Institute health agency.

Hospitals have long been sounding the alarm, with many already over capacity and sending patients to other parts of Germany.

To tame the surge, Europe’s biggest economy has over the last weeks began requiring people to prove they are vaccinated, have recovered from Covid-19 or have recently tested negative before they can travel on public transport or enter workplaces.

Several of the worst-hit areas have gone further, cancelling large events like Christmas markets and barring the unvaccinated from bars, gyms and leisure facilities. But with infections shooting to new records day after day, calls have grown louder for further curbs.

Meantime, Slovenia announced on Tuesday it would no longer use the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine after experts confirmed a 20-year-old died earlier this year because of the jab.

The Alpine EU member suspended vaccinations with Johnson & Johnson in September after the woman died of a brain haemorrhage and blood clots just days after getting vaccinated. An expert commission confirmed in a report that the woman suffered a rare blood clotting condition, known as vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia.

"The temporary suspension of vaccinations with Janssen (produced by Johnson & Johnson), in force until now, will become permanent," Health Minister Janez Poklukar told a news conference after the commission published its findings.