Aisam, Aqeel record easy win

LAHORE: Pakistan’s tennis ace Aisamul Haq Qureshi and national number 1 Aqeel Khan rattled the pair of Ahmed Kamal and Hamid Israr in the men’s doubles event of the ongoing 6th Hassan Tariq Rahim National Ranking Tennis Championship here at Lahore Gymkhana on Tuesday.

Aisam and Aqeel had a straight sets win over their rivals. They won by 6-1, 6-0 margin.

In Boys U-18 1st Round, Ahmad Nael Qureshi beat Zaeem Ghafoor 6-0, 6-0, Hassan Ali beat Nalain Abbas 2-6, 7-5, 6-1, Faizan Fayyaz beat Muhammad Ahtesham 6-3, 6-0.

In Men’s Singles 1st Round, Yousaf Khalil beat Ibrahim Omer Khan 6-0, 6-0, Ijaz Khan beat Asad Ullah 6-3, 2-6, 7-5, Heera Ashiq beat Talal Khan 6-2, 6-2, Muzamil Murtaza beat Ahmad Kamil 6-2, 6-1, Semi Zeb beat Armghan ud din 6-2, 6-1, Mahatir Muhammad beat Hasheesh Kumar 2-6, 6-4, 7-6, Ahmad Chaudhry beat Abdaal Haider 6-0, 6-1, Mudassar Murtaza beat Faizan Khurram 6-1, 6-2, and Ahmad Babar beat Muhammad Waqas Malik 6-7, 7-5, 6-3.