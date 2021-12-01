Commonwealth Wrestling Championship postponed

KARACHI: The Commonwealth Wrestling Championship, which was scheduled to be held in Pretoria, South Africa, from December 3-5, was postponed after a new covid variant took South Africa by storm.

The event now is expected to be shifted to the next year keeping in view the international calendar.

A ten-member Pakistan contingent, featuring seven wrestlers and three officials, were set to depart for South Africa on Wednesday (today).

“It was good that we got the information right on time,” Pakistan’s premier wrestler Mohammad Inam told ‘The News’ on Tuesday.

“Had it been postponed after we had reached there, it would have created big problems for us,” said Inam, a two-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist.

Inam said he was saddened by the postponement of a very important event. “Yes we are sad because we had prepared very well. The travelling arrangements had been made and tickets were also in our hands but one cannot do anything in such a situation,” said Inam, who has loads of world beach titles to his credit.

Pakistani wrestlers’ next target seems to be the Commonwealth Games which are slated to be hosted by England in Birmingham from July 28 to August 8 but Inam said that they may play at least one event before the Commonwealth Games.

“I think there should be one event before the Commonwealth Games and it is expected that Asian Championship will be held. In January new calendar will come and it will make things clear,” Inam said.