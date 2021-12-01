All eyes on second Test, says Abid

ISLAMABAD: As Pakistan went 1-0 up in the two-match Test series against Bangladesh, Man of the Match Abid Ali said he was focused on the second Test starting in Dhaka from December 4.

In a post-Test media talk Tuesday, Abid said he was more interested in finishing off the Test series in style. “I have now started focusing on the next Test which is equally important for me as an opener. I want to carry forward the momentum going into the second Test. The performance there is as important for me as was during the first Test. I want to carry forward the momentum going into the second Test as it is the consistent performance that matters,” he added.

The opening batsman said all Pakistan wanted was to add some important points on the Test Championship table. “A clean sweep against Bangladesh will help us go further up in the ICC Test Championship. We will go all out to win the second Test and are focusing all our energies on achieving that. Though I have been declared the Man of the Match, team success has really delighted me. The victory was only possible due to the team’s united efforts,” he said.

Abid was unlucky to have missed a century in the second innings as he was adjudged leg before wicket on 91 followed by his 133 in the first innings.

He gave credit to his fabulous performance with the bat to his domestic exposure. “Since I was busy playing domestic cricket, it has helped me a lot in switching over to Test cricket.