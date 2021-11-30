 
Tuesday November 30, 2021
Over 36 huts gutted in Karachi Shanty Town fire

November 30, 2021

KARACHI: At least three dozen makeshift huts were reduced to ashes as a fire wreaked havoc in a Shanty Town near the Nagan Chowrangi area of the city on Monday. A spokesperson for the fire brigade said that as they received the information, they immediately sent fire tenders to the site to extinguish the blaze.