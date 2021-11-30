Kashmiris laud Imran’s stand on Kashmir: AJK PM

KARACHI: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan Niazi on Monday said that Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah had declared Kashmir as jugular vein of Pakistan but due to the connivance of the Indians and the British, the partition agenda of the subcontinent could not be completed.

“India had forcibly occupied the Kashmir valley through oppression, while Kashmiris wanted to join Pakistan and the Muslim Conference passed a resolution in favour of affiliation with Pakistan on July 19, 1947,” the AJK PM said while paying a visit to the Quaid-e-Azam’s mausoleum, where he laid floral wreath on the grave of the founder of Pakistan and offered Fatiha. The AJK PM was also presented guard of honour on the occasion.

He said that Kashmiris’ war for the liberation from India was continuing to date since then. “India had been persecuting Kashmiris for decades with its 900,000 troops, while in the previous two years, the extremist Hindu organisation RSS had sent 40,000 thugs to the IIOJ&K to write a new story of oppression,” he said.

He said that India’s fascist Modi government not only violated the international conventions but also undermined the resolutions of the UN General Assembly and Security Council. “India was trying to change the demography of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) by the settlement of Hindu population in the valley after abolishing the special constitutional status of Jammu and Kashmir,” he added.

The AJK PM said that the malign designs of India would never succeed and it would have to ultimately withdraw from the IIOJ&K just like major powers of the world had to withdraw from Afghanistan, adding that the use of force in Afghanistan did not bring peace but the issue was resolved through negotiations.

Pakistan was created on the ideology of Islam and the Almighty Allah made it a nuclear power, he said, adding: “World should understand that if India goes to war now, there is a nuclear power in front of her, so the international community has to convince the fascist Modi’s Indian government to withdraw from Kashmir for the sake of peace, because the world cannot afford a nuclear war.”

He said that the brave and courageous politician, Imran Khan is leading Pakistan who calls himself an ambassador of Kashmiris and is committed to helping them. His bold speech at the United Nations proved the claims, he added.

PM Imran Khan let the entire world know about the atrocities taking place in Kashmir and also highlighted the plight of Rohingya and Palestinian Muslims, he said, adding: “Kashmiris were grateful to Imran Khan for his courageous stand.”

Later, the AJK PM visited the Sindh Assembly on the invitation of the Opposition Leader in the Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh. On the arrival at the Assembly building, Deputy Speaker Sindh Assembly Rehana Leghari, Secretary GM Umer Farooq and PTI’s members of the National and Provincial assemblies warmly welcomed the AJK PM.

He also visited various portions of the historic Sindh Assembly and had a special meeting with the PTI members of the National and Provincial assemblies and party officials at the chamber of Leader of the Opposition, where Haleem Adil Sheikh presented him Jinnah Cap and Ajrak.

Speaking on the occasion, Haleem Adil Sheikh said that the Sindh Assembly is the historic assembly that passed the first resolution for the creation of Pakistan, while this historic building also saw Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Liaquat Ali Khan, and other great leaders of Pakistan sitting in it.