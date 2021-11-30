President tells police to secure lives, properties of Sindh people

KARACHI: President Dr Arif Alvi has said that the Sindh Police should specifically focus at securing the lives and properties of the general public in the province. The president delivered these remarks on Monday, while chairing a meeting here at the Sindh Governor’s House on law and order. The meeting was attended by Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh and senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Saifullah Niazi.

The president condemned the recent killing of PTI local leader Sakhawat Rajput in Qambar Shahdadkot and inquired about the police progress to resolve the murder. Dr Alvi said the police should ensure that culprits behind the brutal murder were brought to justice. The Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly claimed that the police were desisting from properly investigating the case and arresting the killers. He said that an undue attempt was being made to give an ethnic colour to this killing.

Shaikh also expressed his serious concern that a banned outfit was getting space to become active in the province again due to negligence of Sindh Police. The Sindh governor said he would not accept any excuse on the part of the Sindh Police for any leniency in maintaining law and order and ensuring protection of citizens.

Meanwhile, President Dr Arif Alvi emphasized on professionalism coupled with high moral values to project the positive image of the country before the world. He was addressing the passing out ceremony of BASC-49 Airport Security Course, here at Airport Security Force Academy. Federal Minister for Civil Aviation, Ghulam Sarwar Khan, ASF’s Director General Major General Abid Lateef Khan, Deputy Director General Brig. Salahuddin Ayubi and Commandant ASF Academy Lt.-Col.Yawar Abbas besides diplomats and business leaders were present.

In his address, Dr. Arif Alvi congratulated the ASF passing-out trainees for completing their 24-week Airport Security Course, which has incorporated them among the best security forces of the world. He hoped the ASF would continue to serve the country with the same high spirit and dedication. “Your professionalism is gauged and image is built among the public when they find you treating them politely along with fulfilling the national security demands,” Alvi said, adding that the ASF has won big appreciation during Covid-19 outbreak due to its services by maintaining smooth operations at the domestic airports, against chaos at most of the global airports.

Similarly, during recent evacuations from Afghanistan, the ASF services were also praised, the president said and added that positive image was also projected outside the world. Foreigners conceived the real picture about Pakistan when they landed at our the airports and received the best services and treatment, he added. Alvi also appreciated that good number of women were part of the ASF. He quoted Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s saying that Pakistan would only progress and prosper when women would participate in every profession shoulder-to-shoulder with males.

Earlier, the president inspected the formations of five ASF companies Hyder, Khalid, Salahuddin, Fatima and Kauser and appreciated the quality of professionalism. He also witnessed a march past before distributing prizes among the achievers of distinguished positions in the course.

In his welcome remarks, Commandant ASF Academy Lt.Col. Yawar Abbas spoke of the academy’s history and of the international standards of security courses and the training. This academy has not only provided training to ASF but to personnel of other security institutions, including that of the Prime Minister’s Secretariat and the PM House, the Presidency and Parliament. He said ASF was created at a time when the world confronted hijackings. Now, ASF was providing security service at 28 airports of the country. As the recognition of its services, the ASF was awarded two Sitara-i-Shujaat and 23 Tamgha-e-Shujaat, the commandant concluded.