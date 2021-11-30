Tour de Waziristan Cycle Race in 2nd phase

PESHAWAR: A cyclist from Balochistan clinched the first position in the second phase of the Tour de Waziristan National Cycle Race 2021 on Monday.

Abdul Wahid covered a 74-kilometre track from Tank to Gomal Zam Dam in 2:09:11 hours and was declared the top winner of the cycling competition. Ali Ilyas from Karachi stood second, who covered the track in 2:09:40 hours. Ashir from Sindh covered the track in 2:11:03 hours and clinched the third position in the competition.

Earlier, the second phase of the Tour de Waziristan National Cycle Race from Tank to Gomal Zam Dam was inaugurated by Colonel Sher Alam Khan by cutting the ribbon and waving the flag.

A colourful function was also organised on the occasion of the inauguration of the race in Tank wherein traditional music and horse dance performances were presented. Later, Lieutenant Colonel Hamid Mukhtar distributed prizes to the position holders at the conclusion of the race at Gomal Zam Dam.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cycling Association, Pakistan Cycling Federation, Frontier Corps (South) and district administration Dera Ismail Khan have jointly organised the three-day event.In the last and final phase of the race, cyclists will cover a distance of 52km from Gomal Zam Dam to Wana, which will be followed by a prize distribution ceremony.