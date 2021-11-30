PPP leaders promise power show today

PESHAWAR: The central and provincial leaders of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Monday vowed to hold the planned foundation day function in the provincial capital today (Tuesday).

They said they would demonstrate their strength despite the government’s resistance, saying it was their constitutional right to hold the public meeting.PPP central Secretary Information Faisal Karim Kundi, provincial president Najmuddin Khan, Humayun Khan, Syed Tahir Abbas, Senator Rubina Khalid and activists of Women Wing, People’s Students Federation and others visited the reception camps and venue of the meeting and reviewed the arrangements.

PPP central General Secretary Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, Faisal Karim Kundi and other party leaders from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa addressed a press conference at the residence of former federal minister Arbab Alamgir Khan.

The emotionally charged activists of PPP chanted slogans in favour of the party leadership and against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for trying to prevent them from holding the planned meeting.

PPP leader Syed Zahir Shah took out a rally from Gulbahar to Kabootar Chowk at the junction of the Dilzak and Ring roads where the party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will address the foundation day function.

The workers also celebrated the event by arranging fireworks at night. In their separate media talks, the central and provincial leaders came down hard on the PTI government for not issuing them the no-objection certificate (NOC) despite the fact they had informed the authorities regarding their meeting.

They said the “selected” rulers were holding meetings but were reluctant to issue NOC to them for holding their meeting.The PPP leaders vowed to hold the meeting and warned the government of dire consequences if the authorities tried to block them from exercising their constitutional right.