Act termed achievement towards increasing healthcare protection

PESHAWAR: The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in joint collaboration with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department and Khyber Medical University (KMU), Peshawar has launched an awareness campaign for the “Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Heal­thcare Service Providers and Facilities (Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property) Act, 2020.”

Speaker Provincial Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani was the chief guest at the function whereas Special Secretary Health Dr Syed Faruq Jamil, KMU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Ziaul Haq, head of ICRC Peshawar office Farrukh Islamov, Dr Abdul Latif dean LRH, Peshawar, chief HSRU Dr Ikramullah Khan, Dr Faryal Badya, head of HCiD initiative Dr Mirwais Khan along with heads of various teaching hospitals, medical professionals and others were present.

Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani said: “There is an ever-greater need to respect and protect healthcare as the world continues to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. This law, equally respecting the rights of healthcare workers and patients, reflects our commitment to continue improving the quality of health care in KP.”

Dr Syed Faruq Jamil said that the act is a significant achievement towards increasing the protection of healthcare in KP, including the merged tribal districts.He said it seeks to ensure the protection and security of healthcare workers, institutions as well as patients and their attendants from violence, with an overarching aim to ensure uninterrupted provision of quality and safe healthcare services for everyone involved. Prof Dr Ziaul Haq said in 2020, the persistent and committed efforts of the KP Health Department, ICRC and KMU towards the protection of healthcare in KP resulted in this law.

He said a review of the legal framework safeguarding health care in KP and the recommendations from a series of consultations with relevant stakeholders, including doctors, paramedics, nurses, legal experts, media and civil society organizations, were key to its development.

Dr. Mirwais said: “This media campaign is crucial in creating awareness about this very important Act. It will go a long way in not only making the delivery of healthcare services safer for everyone in KP but more importantly, help develop a relationship of trust and empathy between patients and healthcare staff.”