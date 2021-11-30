Doctors, paramedics protest sacking at QMC

NOWSHERA: The young doctors, paramedics and other allied staff of the Qazi Medical Complex (QMC) on Monday staged a protest demonstration against their colleagues sacking and the alleged financial anomalies in the major health facility in the district.

Provincial chief of the Young Doctors Association Dr Izharullah, Dr Syed Ayaz Ali Shah and others were leading the rally held outside the Nowshera Press Club.Holding banners and placards inscribed with words of their demand, the protesters also changed slogans against the government and the Health Department authorities.

Speaking at a press conference, the doctors’ leaders alleged that hospital administration had turned the health facility into an experiment centre to serve their vested interests. They said that corruption was rampant in the hospital while the patients were being given substandard medicines under the Sehat Card system. They said that the incumbent Board of Governors had illegally sacked 71 class-IV and 55 young doctors.

The doctors said that these medics and allied staff had rendered great services during the peak of Covid-19 pandemic and had saved the lives of thousands of patients. They said that the hospital administration had circulated an advertisement for fresh recruitment while experienced doctors and allied staff were sacked without any justification.

The doctors urged Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak and other elected public representatives from Nowshera to play a role in improving hospital affairs and remove certain members from the BoG. They threatened that they would stage a strike in the hospitals across the province if the QMC administration did not reverse orders for the termination of doctors and other staff members.