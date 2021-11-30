No reforms in merged districts: Sherpao

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Monday criticized the government for failing to implement reforms the merged districts.

Addressing a gathering at Dowizai in Mohmand tribal district, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government did not fulfil the promises about the provision of funds to the merged districts, which had caused despondency to the people of the ex-Fata.

Known political and social figure Malik Rauf announced joining the QWP along with his family members and supporters. Aftab Sherpao said the rulers did not have any vision or plan to steer the country out of the prevailing crises. He said the government had added to the economic problems of the people by taking huge loans from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Aftab Sherpao said there was uncertainty in the country as the rulers were least bothered to provide relief to the people in the face of skyrocketing inflation. The QWP leader maintained that the problems of the people were compounding day by day. “Instead of offering relief to the have-nots, the government is seeking more loans from the IMF and Saudi Arabia on tough conditions. He said before coming to power, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said he would prefer suicide to seek loans from the IMF. Aftab Sherpao ridiculed the finance minister for his remarks regarding reduction in poverty despite the rising inflation and said this amounted to rubbing salt into the wounds of the poor.

The QWP said the government was flexing muscles to unveil a mini-budget, which would introduce more taxes. He said the government had added to the woes of the people due to its flawed policies. Aftab Sherpao said the opposition political parties had rejected the introduction of the electronic voting machines as the rulers were conspiring to rig the next general election.

He alleged that the government had embezzled the funds meant for the treatment of the coronavirus patients. “This PTI will suffer a humiliating defeat in the next polls as the people are fed up with the incumbent government,” he remarked. The corruption scandals of the PTI would surface day in and day out to expose the so-called champions of fighting graft, he concluded.