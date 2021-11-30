 
close
Tuesday November 30, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Peshawar

PhD thesis defended

By Bureau report
November 30, 2021

PESHAWAR: Bashir Muhammad, a research scholar at the University of Agriculture Peshawar, Monday successfully defended his Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) dissertation and was declared eligible for the award of doctorate degree in Rural Sociology.He did his thesis on “The Role of Accountability in Curbing Corruption with Reference to Rural Uplift in Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan.”