Senate seat by-poll on Dec 20

PESHAWAR: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced the poll on the seat in the Upper House, vacated by Senator Mohammad Ayub, will be held on December 20.

As per the schedule, nomination papers can be submitted from November 30 till December 2 while the list of candidates will be displayed on December 3. Appeals against rejection or acceptance of papers can be filed till December 8 while decisions on appeals will be made by December 10. Candidates can withdraw papers till December 13. Polling for the slot will be held in the KP Assembly.