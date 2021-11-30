Senate seat by-poll on Dec 20

PESHAWAR: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced the poll on the seat in the Upper House, vacated by Senator Mohammad Ayub, will be held on December 20.
As per the schedule, nomination papers can be submitted from November 30 till December 2 while the list of candidates will be displayed on December 3. Appeals against rejection or acceptance of papers can be filed till December 8 while decisions on appeals will be made by December 10. Candidates can withdraw papers till December 13. Polling for the slot will be held in the KP Assembly.
LAHORE: Quran Publishers Association President Kashif Iqbal has warned against printing of Holy Quran on substandard...
NEW YORK: Jack Dorsey, the co-founder and chief executive officer of Twitter Inc., is stepping down, ceding the...
ISLAMABAD: PPP parliamentary leader in the Senate Senator Sherry Rehman On Monday demanded a probe into irregularities...
ISLAMABAD: Chairman National Accountability Bureau Justice Javed Iqbal lauded the business community’s role in the...
KARACHI: Chief of Qaumi Awami Tehreek Ayaz Latif Palijo has asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to convene an all parties...
LAHORE: In the wake of deaths of four schoolchildren in a traffic accident on a highway in Bahawalpur, the Punjab...