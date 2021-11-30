Power cuts protested in Waziristan

MIRANSHAH: The residents of several villages on Monday staged a demonstration and blocked the Miranshah-Bannu road for vehicular traffic for hours to protest the prolonged electricity loadshedding in their area in the North Waziristan tribal district.
Holding banners and placards inscribed with slogans of their demands and against the power supply company, the protesters said that they were being supplied electricity for four only in 24 hours.
They said the non-availability of electricity had multiplied their problems and affected
businesses badly in the district.The protesters asked the Peshawar Electric Supply Company to make the new electricity feeders operational and replace the rusted wires with the new ones to resolve the issue.
LAHORE: Quran Publishers Association President Kashif Iqbal has warned against printing of Holy Quran on substandard...
NEW YORK: Jack Dorsey, the co-founder and chief executive officer of Twitter Inc., is stepping down, ceding the...
ISLAMABAD: PPP parliamentary leader in the Senate Senator Sherry Rehman On Monday demanded a probe into irregularities...
ISLAMABAD: Chairman National Accountability Bureau Justice Javed Iqbal lauded the business community’s role in the...
KARACHI: Chief of Qaumi Awami Tehreek Ayaz Latif Palijo has asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to convene an all parties...
LAHORE: In the wake of deaths of four schoolchildren in a traffic accident on a highway in Bahawalpur, the Punjab...