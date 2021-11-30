Power cuts protested in Waziristan

MIRANSHAH: The residents of several villages on Monday staged a demonstration and blocked the Miranshah-Bannu road for vehicular traffic for hours to protest the prolonged electricity loadshedding in their area in the North Waziristan tribal district.

Holding banners and placards inscribed with slogans of their demands and against the power supply company, the protesters said that they were being supplied electricity for four only in 24 hours.

They said the non-availability of electricity had multiplied their problems and affected

businesses badly in the district.The protesters asked the Peshawar Electric Supply Company to make the new electricity feeders operational and replace the rusted wires with the new ones to resolve the issue.