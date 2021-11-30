Two suspects arrested in cop’s killing case

A case pertaining to the killing of a policeman during an alleged encounter in the Landhi locality of Karachi has been registered under the anti-terrorism act and two suspects have been arrested for questioning, police said on Monday.

The police have included multiple sections, including murder, attempt to murder, police encounter and Section 7 of the anti-terrorism act, in the FIR registered on behalf of a policeman, Gulshan Chandio, whom police constable 48-year-old Hamza, had been accompanying when the shootout occurred.

The complainant said some street criminals were on three motorcycles, and when he and his fellow policeman arrived at the scene and tried to intercept them, the suspects opened fire at them.

Resultantly, he said, Hamza lost his life. The outlaws managed to flee while leaving their motorcycles and a pistol behind. The police conducted overnight raids in Landhi and its surrounding areas and reportedly detained two of the gang members involved in the killing.