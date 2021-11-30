Hamza flays govt for gas shortage

LAHORE: Expressing concern over ongoing gas crisis in the country, Punjab Assembly Opposition leader Hamza Shehbaz Sharif has said the present government wants to snatch happiness from people. “Presently the whole country is in the grip of gas crisis and people have been forced to cook by burning wood while the prices of LPG are also skyrocketing,” he said in a statement issued here on Monday. Hamza Shehbaz said that the price of LPG has reached Rs 220 per kg and a domestic cylinder has become more than Rs 2500, which was not affordable by the masses.

On the other hand, referring to the plight of people, he said wherever gas was coming, low pressure was causing more pain and the price of this gas has been increased up to 350pc and preparations were being made for further increase in gas price by this incompetent government. He said the country was plunged into a severe crisis by not importing LNG in time.

This incompetence and complacency of the government has been acknowledged by the government’s finance adviser himself on media, he maintained. On buying expensive LNG, he said the government has bought the most expensive LNG cargo in the history of the country.