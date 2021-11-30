Steps being taken to improve health indicators

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said here Monday that Punjab was introducing a comprehensive range development initiative based on data and evidence to improve health indicators.

In an important meeting with the Development Director of British High Commission Anabelle Gerry at the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, the minister said that Punjab was introducing infrastructure as well as programmatic targeted interventions to improve mother and child health indicators.

Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Imran Sikandar Baloch, Additional Secretary Development and senior officials were present in the meeting. The British High Commission delegation appreciated the pace and progress of work and efforts of Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid. Issues of mutual interest came under discussion. The minister said, "We greatly appreciate the support of the British High Commission in improving the healthcare system. We are introducing a number of development initiatives to improve healthcare services. Prime Minister Imran Khan is going to deliver health insurance to all 29.3 million families of Punjab from 1st January, 2022. State-of-the-art mother and child hospitals are being set up in the province. We are monitoring progress on all development initiatives. Midwifery schools have been converted into colleges. A comprehensive Master Training Programme is also being launched in Punjab. We recently conducted a successful Reach Every Door Corona vaccination Campaign, she said.” The minister said, “We are working with Population Welfare Department on Family Planning. The role of Lady Health Workers is crucial in family planning initiatives. Availability of accurate data lays the basis for evidence-based decision making.

An Integrated database of all diseases shall lay the basis for proper diagnosis, treatment and preventive interventions. We are working to overcome nutritional deficiencies in children through School Health Nutrition Programme. Healthy children are the future of Pakistan. Very soon all stakeholders shall be brought together to ensure improved healthcare services in Punjab. Low Haemoglobin is a major cause of mortality among women.’’