CM takes notice of modelling in Gurdwara Kartarpur

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken strict notice of an incident of modelling on the premises of Gurdwara Kartarpur and sought a report from the chief secretary. The CM directed to hold an inquiry adding that action be initiated against the staff that allowed modelling. The government fully respects the sentiments of every minority community in Pakistan and is saddened over hurting the emotions of the Sikh community, he maintained. He directed to initiate investigation of the incident and take action against the delinquents and justice should not only be done but also be conspicuous.
LAHORE: A six-year-old girl died through alleged negligence of doctors in Misri Shah area here on Monday. The victim...
LAHORE: IGP Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan directed all RPOs, DPOs to formulate special plans to improve the traffic...
LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq has said both dictators and democratic rulers have destroyed the country...
LAHORE:A week-long Harry Potter festival began at the around one and half century old vintage campus of the Government...
LAHORE: Mochi Gate police arrested a rickshaw driver for eve-teasing and lewd comments. The accused Shaukat started...
LAHORE: While explaining health department’s decision to close down of Expo Vaccination Centre here on Monday,...