Punjab Cultural Policy approved

LAHORE: On the direction of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the maiden cultural policy 2021 has been approved and Culture Minister Khayal Ahmed Kastro presented the policy to CM on Monday. Secretary Information & Culture briefed about salient features of the policy.

The chief minister commended the efforts of the culture minister and information secretary and directed to expedite the spate of cultural activities. The credit goes to the PTI-led government for formulating the maiden cultural policy of the province, he stated. Under the policy, the artistes would be brought under the social safety net while promoting norms of societal peace and brotherhood through cultural activity, he added. Similarly, strengthening of the economy through promotion of art and culture and the orange economy is part of the cultural policy which would also encourage film economy by creating opportunities for the out-of-work artistes, the CM mentioned.

Similarly, the steps would be taken to revive the film industry as the culture of Punjab is becoming an identity of the country the world over, he remarked. There are four old cultural heritage sites in Punjab while nine cultural monuments would also be included in cultural heritage through UNESCO, he continued.

The CM termed Punjab an epicentre of folklores, carnivals, language, art and craft whose cultural heritage is an attractive tourist destination in the world. Punjab is being made a peaceful, progressive and culturally developing hub, he emphasised. The government is devising a foolproof mechanism to promote culture and protection of cultural heritage in the province because it would promote tourism, cultural and social activities, he maintained. Similarly, literature, art, theatre and folk music are other vibrant identities of Punjab and gender balance would be ensured while promoting culture, he said. Furthermore, efforts would be made to promote digital and visual art. Performing art would also be patronised to provide healthy entertainment to the people, the CM concluded. DGPR Punjab and others were also present.

LG system: Provincial Minister for Local Government Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed on Monday called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and apprised him of departmental performance besides discussing matters of mutual interest.

The chief minister appreciated the draft of the Punjab Local Government Act 2021, which had been approved by the cabinet, saying that the new local government system would help in solving the problems of people at grassroots level. He said that the people would be empowered by devolving powers and added that the new local bodies’ system would start an era of composite development.

Usman Buzdar said that the opposition was only interested in safeguarding its personal interests and termed Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) an unnatural alliance. He said that people were well aware of the negative attitude of the opposition parties, adding that they had lost credibility in the general public.