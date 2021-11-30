Shafique excited to have taken team closer to win

ISLAMABAD: As Pakistan openers equalled the 17-year-old record of raising a century stand in each innings of the Test match, Abdullah Shafique was delighted to take the team closer to a win against hosts Bangladesh.

Abdullah and Abid Ali yet again made the country proud by raising 109 for the unbroken opening wicket stand, their second century stand in the Test match. In the first innings, they scored 146 together.

It was in the 2003-2004 series against South Africa that Imran Farhat and Taufeeq Umar put on more than 100 runs for the opening wicket stand in each innings of the Lahore Test.

“The fourth day of any Test holds great importance as usually it shapes the outcome. I am delighted to accept the challenge along with my senior partner. What we were told by the management was to stay focused and put up yet another decent partnership. We have succeeded in that and are still at the crease,” he added.

Shafique, who is making his Test debut, said there was an appreciable turn for the spinners. “It was never easy to play against spinners. The ball was turning and also keeping low at times. However, we succeeded in making the best use of the opportunity,” he added. He hoped to continue with the same patience on Tuesday morning. “What we are looking at is to win the Test easily. We hope to carry forward from where we left today,” he said.