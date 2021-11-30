Digital tax filing for women to be introduced

ISLAMABAD: Befiler, an online tax filing portal, to bring in a digital solution for tax filing with Karandaaz support, especially for women in Pakistan, a statement said on Monday.

The initiative aims to help working women in Pakistan to digitally file their tax returns, decreasing their reliance on male family members for in-person meetings with consultants for legal and tax matters.

“Befiler aims to facilitate women for tax filing in hopes to have a higher involvement from them in finance and tax matters. Through this exercise, we hope to give rise to opportunities for women to experience focused and directed marketing encouraging them to engage in the tax filing process,” CEO Befiler Pakistan Akbar Tejani said.

Befiler participated in the recent round of Karandaaz’s Digital Experiment Program, winning the grant through a competitive application process. The company aims to use the grant to promote tax compliance in Pakistan through digitization of the tax filing process, specifically encouraging women’s participation in financial and tax matters.

“Karandaaz is pleased to join hands with Befiler, the pioneer of the digital tax filing platform in Pakistan focusing on introducing women to the use of technology for the tax filing process.” CEO Karandaaz Pakistan Waqas ul Hasan said while hoping that the experiment would help in determining possibilities for increasing tax filing among women leading to further self-sufficiency and empowerment Through the Digital Experiments Program, he continued, Karandaaz is supporting businesses to research on and understand the gaps in the market with respect to uptake and usage of digital financial services.

He explained that the objective of the program is to support digital financial service providers to test out different hypotheses on a real consumer base and compare results of different versions to identify the sweet spot for successful interventions.