‘Tax break withdrawal to send big retailers packing’

LAHORE: Big retailers on Monday booed the government’s plans to wean them off sales tax incentives, a move they termed as another nail in the coffin of business as well as a major blow to Point-of-Sales (POS) integration process.

After the approval of International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan tranche, the federal government is rushing a mini budget in order to fulfill the IMF loan terms and conditions. It is expected the government will remove all reduced rates under the Eighth Schedule of the Sales Tax Act 1990 (“STA”) to bring those goods to the standard sales tax rate of 17 percent, through a Supplementary Finance Bill in the near future.

In this regard, the reduced General Sales Tax rate of 10 percent applicable on the goods supplied by ‘retail outlets integrated with Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) computerised system for real-time reporting of sales’ will also be abolished.

Sector officials argued that abolition of reduced sales tax for Tier-1 organised retail sector chainstores will not only halt POS integration, but will also render their business mostly unviable.

“It will also adversely affect generation of taxes from retail sector on top of discouraging new retailers from POS integration and may also reverse documentation of sector and its value chain,” reads a letter written by Tariq Mehboob, Chairman Chainstores Association of Pakistan (CAP) to Shaukat Tarin, Adviser to PM on Finance & Revenue.

The federal government reduced the sales tax rate from 12 percent to 10 percent though the Finance Act 2021. It was introduced to incentivise Tier-1 retailers to integrate their PoS systems for the purpose of documenting their sales and transactions across the value chain.

Chairman CAP in the letter urged the finance adviser to step in on the issue to save the government’s retail sector documentation drive from derailing.

“Since the beginning of the drive, CAP has performed a key role in ensuring effective and efficient integration of the POS of all Tier-1 retailers with the system of FBR as provided for under the laws, rules and regulations applicable,” Mehboob wrote in the letter. He said as in the past, in order to make this initiative a success, CAP was compelled to highlight the urgent concerns of integrated Tier-1 Retailers regarding the possible removal of the reduced sales tax rate under the Eighth Schedule of the Sales Tax Act.

Chairman CAP appealed to the finance adviser to hear the sector officials out in a meeting so that the joint efforts of the federal government and the CAP for the greater good of the retail sector and the national economy were successful.

Mehboob elaborated that at the standard GST rate of 17 percent, integrated retail businesses would no longer be able to compete with the majority of non-integrated retailers offering cheaper price to end consumers by not charging sales tax.

“In addition, integrated retailers are also subject to an additional income tax burden of minimum tax on turnover and multiple withholding taxes,” he added. According to CAP official, the reduced rate has allowed the integrated retailers a partial level-playing field due to which an increasing number of Tier-1 retailers (2,208) have been successfully integrated over the past two years other than 230 restaurants of ICT (Islamabad). This, he said, had resulted in improved sales and income tax collection from retail sector, which was also acknowledged by FBR.