Rupee hits record low

A representative image.

KARACHI: The rupee closed at an all time low against the dollar on Monday, pressured by high import payments and the country’s dwindling foreign currency reserves.

The rupee fell 0.42 percent to close at 176.20 per dollar in the interbank market. It had ended at 175.46 on Friday. The local unit has dropped 10.59 percent so far this fiscal year. It fell 13.58 percent since its high of 152.28 in May.

The rupee has been under pressure stung by higher commodity prices, especially oil prices that have widened the country’s current account deficit. The delay in the Saudi inflows also led to the weakness in the rupee.

“There were some reasons for the rupee to lose ground,” said one foreign exchange dealer. He explained that the demand exceeded the supplies due to import payments, while forex reserves continued to decline.

“The central bank is likely to receive $3 billion deposits from Saudi Arabia, but that didn’t work and improve the market sentiment,” he added. However, analysts expect that transfer of the Saudi deposit to the State Bank of Pakistan would support the country’s foreign currency reserves as well as the currency. Analysts expect that volatility in the domestic currency to be eased and managed to see appreciation in the rupee after deposit coming in from Saudi Arabia, as well as disbursements from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and multilateral funds in January.