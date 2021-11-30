FBR nets 3.2mln tax evaders

ISLAMABAD: The federal board of revenue (FBR) had received over 3.2 million income tax returns from over 7 million potential tax dodgers during the current fiscal year but 4 million potential non-filers are still missing from tax net.

With the help of the NADRA database, measures have been initiated for the compilation of data that would become available to potential and current taxpayers in a presentable and comprehensible manner through a web portal, a statement said on Monday.

“On the basis of the web portal, the potential taxpayers who are not filers will be given the opportunity to become filers because their consumption pattern would be showing that they possessed dirty money and the government would be in a position to use long arm of law to bring them into tax net.” Shaukat Tarin, adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue chaired a meeting on broadening of tax base by the FBR at the finance division. Chairman FBR, senior officers from FBR and finance division attended the meeting.

FBR officials gave a detailed presentation on the progress on readiness for potential taxpayer outreach initiative to boost the revenue growth and resource mobilization. Chairman FBR apprised the adviser that pragmatic steps have been initiated for compilation of data, with the support of NADRA, which would be available to potential and current taxpayers in a presentable and comprehensible manner through a web portal. “Key challenges to reach out potential and current taxpayers, public awareness and confidence building measures taken by FBR were also discussed in the meeting,” the statement said.