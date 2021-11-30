Stocks swell 2.76 percent on Saudi aid approval

Stocks on Monday aimed for the sky celebrating approval to terms of $4.2 billion Saudi assistance amid global oil rout, with investors making long shot rate-cut bets as threat of Omicron, the new Covid variant, looms large, traders said.

The benchmark KSE-100 Share Index gained a massive 1,215.89 points or 2.76 percent to close at 45,330.05 points at Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), while it touched a high of 45,415.82 and a low of 43,942.77 points during the session.

Zafar Moti, former director PSX, said the capital market surprised everyone despite the dollar becoming stronger against the rupee. “A slowdown in the international markets especially in the USA did not affect the local market because we were on leave, while, according to reports, Omicron, the new Covid-19 variant is not as harmful as initially expected,” Moti said.

He further said announcement of Saudi assistance package and King Salman’s arrival next week also sent the market sentiment through the roof. Besides, he added that the government funds were active at the lower level and 44,000 points level was maintained, as the market rebounded.

“The capital market tried to reach its upper locks and will open its wings further in the coming days,” Moti said. PSX’s KSE-30 Shares Index also soared up by 516.47 points or 3.03 percent to 17,550.49 points.

Ahsan Mehanti, an analyst at Arif Habib Corp, said, stocks closed record higher after reports the federal cabinet had approved the terms of $4.2 billion Saudi Package. Strong economic outlook ahead of the release of IMF (International Monetary Fund) tranche and surging exports, remittances, and global crude oil prices let a big bullish close, Mehanti added.

Traded shares, however, decreased 21 million to 268.23 million from 289.84 million, while trading value increased to Rs10.90 billion from Rs10.27 billion on the last trading session. Market capital edged up to Rs7.758 trillion from Rs7.587 trillion. Out of 358 active names, 263 posted gains, 76 losses, while 19 remained unchanged.

In a post-market note, Topline Securities said equities started off the week on a positive note amid across-the-board buying. Initially it was with the blue chip stocks that grabbed investors’ interest, the brokerage said.

During the day, banks, energy, fertiliser, and power sectors led the show, where HBL, LUCK, PPL, PSO, MCB, ENGRO, HUBC, and UBL cumulatively added 500 points to the index. The highest gains was recorded in shares of Sapphire Fiber, which rose Rs58 to Rs898/share, followed by Pakistan Tobacco that jumped Rs52.19 to Rs1,082.45/share.

Gatron Industries posted worst losses as it fell Rs43.20 to Rs532.80/share, trailed by Bata Pakistan, down Rs24.85 to close at Rs1,875/share. Arif Habib Ltd in its market wrap said the index witnessed a bull-run, lifted by the federal cabinet go-ahead to enter Saudi Arabia’s $3 billion support package for Pakistan in safe deposits and $1.2 billion worth of oil supplies on deferred payments.

A major dip in crude oil prices created positive momentum in the market despite the emergence of a new variant of Covid-19. The perception of investors towards the last leg of foreign selling spree being completed last week created opportunity for intra-day traders, the brokerage reported.

Fauji Foods (R) led the volume chart with 14.85 million shares, followed by TPL Properties with 14.74 million shares. Turnover in the futures contracts decreased to 80.76 million from 289.46 million shares.