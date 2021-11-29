PTI leaders telling lies, says PMLN leader

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa president Engineer Amir Muqam has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and his cronies were spreading lies by blaming all ills on the previous rulers.
“Imran Niazi says that previous governments had taken loans, but he forgets that during Nawaz Sharif's government, 200km motorways and 11000mw power projects were completed,” he added.
He was addressing an election rally of Peshawar city mayorship candidate, Naikzada, in Hazarkhwani locality. PML-N city district president Malik Nadeem and others also addressed the rally.
Amir Muqam said the PML-N had the capability to steer the country out of the crises and had given a ticket to a common worker for Peshawar mayor so that he can be the real representative of the people.
SUKKUR: A man along with his brother shot his wife to death at his father-in-law’s house in Dadu on Sunday.Reports...
TOBA TEK SINGH: A man died while three others sustained burns during a wedding function at Gojra on Sunday....
SUKKUR: Two women were killed, when a wall of a house in Dadu collapsed on Saturday. The incident occurred in village...
SUKKUR: Provincial Minister for Information & Labour Saeed Ghani has said Pakistan has become the most dangerous...
SUKKUR: A rice mill owner was killed and his nephew injured when they were attacked in Qambar-Shahdadkot on Saturday....
SUKKUR: Five people, including principal Jinnah Law College Hyderabad along with his driver, were killed in different...