PTI leaders telling lies, says PMLN leader

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa president Engineer Amir Muqam has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and his cronies were spreading lies by blaming all ills on the previous rulers.

“Imran Niazi says that previous governments had taken loans, but he forgets that during Nawaz Sharif's government, 200km motorways and 11000mw power projects were completed,” he added.

He was addressing an election rally of Peshawar city mayorship candidate, Naikzada, in Hazarkhwani locality. PML-N city district president Malik Nadeem and others also addressed the rally.

Amir Muqam said the PML-N had the capability to steer the country out of the crises and had given a ticket to a common worker for Peshawar mayor so that he can be the real representative of the people.