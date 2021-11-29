Robber killed in encounter

LAHORE: An alleged robber in police custody was killed during an alleged encounter in the Manawan police area here on Sunday. The victim was identified as Riaz. A CIA police team was on its way to arrest accomplices of the accused on his indication when some armed men intercepted the police vehicle and opened fire to rescue Riaz. However, Riaz came under the firing range of his accomplices and died on the spot while the police team managed to save their lives. He was arrested by the police in connection with a robbery in Haier police area. Police shifted the body to morgue.