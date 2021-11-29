Buzdar slams terrorist attack on check-post in N Waziristan

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar Sunday condemned a terrorist attack on a check-post in Datta Khail, North Waziristan. He paid homage to the great sacrifice of two security personnel who embraced martyrdom.

Usman Buzdar extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved family members of the martyrs and said Shaheed Lance Naik Arif and Naik Rahman got the high rank of martyrdom. He said nation would never forget the sacrifices of martyrs and warned that a handful of assailants could not shaken determination of the nation.