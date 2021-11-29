Religious scholars for organising ITMP at provincial, divisional level

KARACHI: Maulana Taqi Usmani, a religious scholar, in a meeting on Sunday, decided to organise the Ittehad Tanzeem-e-Madaris Pakistan (ITMP) at the provincial and divisional levels.

The ITMP is an umbrella body of the madrassa boards of five schools of Islamic jurisprudence. The meeting of ITMP was held at Darul Uloom Karachi and was presided over by prominent religious scholar Maulana Taqi Usmani. In addition, ITMP President Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman, General Secretary Qari Hanif Jalandhari, Maulana Yaseen Zafar, Maulana Abdul Malik, Hafiz Syed Riaz Hussain Najafi, Maulana Obaidullah Khalid, Maulana Muhamamd Salafi, Dr Maulana Ataur Rehman, Syed Murid Hussain Naqvi, and other scholars attended the meeting.

The religious scholars agreed that the provincial-level organisations of the ITMP will be completed in the first week of December and after that, the umbrella body will be established at the divisional level.

Maintaining the freedom of thought and action, sovereignty and independence of religious schools and universities is essential for the protection of religious values in the country and it will be ensured at all costs, no matter how unfavourable the circumstances, it was also decided in the meeting.

It has also been decided that the ITMP’s conventions will be held at the provincial and federal levels respectively and the representatives of all sections of the society will be invited to participate as observers, so that everyone is aware of the facts related to the madrassa’s affairs.

The religious scholars also decided that the madrassas in the country do not want a confrontation with the government and rather, they believe in resolving the issues through a constructive dialogue. Currently, the internal and external situation of the country cannot afford any confrontation and disruption, they said.