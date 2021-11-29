PU holds seminar on Thalassemia awareness

LAHORE: A seminar “Thalassemia Awareness & Prevention” was held at Punjab University’s Hailey College of Banking & Finance (HCBF) on Saturday.

Principal HCBF Prof Dr Mubasher Munawwar Khan, faculty members, students and administrative staff attended the seminar. Free Thalassemia screening facility was arranged for the participants. On this occasion, speakers gave comprehensive lecture on Thalassemia and briefed the audience about this blood disorder and consequences.

In his address, Dr Mubasher said the prevalence of Thalassemia was increasing in Pakistan and stressed the need of such awareness seminars to reduce the incidences of this genetic blood disorder.