ANP candidates optimistic about winning LG polls in KP

PESHAWAR: A candidate for tehsil council Badaber, Ghazanfar Ali, has said the Awami National Party will sweep the upcoming local bodies elections across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said the public is fed up with the anti-people policies of the government and they will reject the ruling party in the local bodies elections next month. Ghazanfar said the ANP has emerged as the only and true representative of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and that is why its candidates in all the city, tehsil, village and neighborhood councils will sweep the polls.

Meanwhile, former town-4 nazim Arbab Kamal and former UC nazim Arshad Khan said Peshawar is a stronghold of the ANP and this was why the party candidates on the seats for tehsil, city and village councils will win with huge margin. “The voters will reject the ruling party in the LG polls as the PTI leaders did nothing for the people except creating the problems of price hike and joblessness,” he said.