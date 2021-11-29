Shahab Sarki elected as SHCBA president

KARACHI: Shahab Sarki advocate was elected as the president of the Sindh High Court Bar Association (SHCBA) for 2021-2022 in an election held on Saturday

According to the unofficial results announced on Sunday, Sarki secured 1536 votes while his opposing candidates Zia Ahmed Awan received 917 votes and Mohammad Zubair obtained 166 votes.

With as many as 1015 votes, Shazia Tasleem was elected as the vice president of the bar association, followed by Sharfuddin Jamali 633 votes, Syed Shoaun Nabi 500 votes, Sarwat Israr 321 votes and Ahteshamullah Khan 191 votes.

A close contest was witnessed between Mohammad Omer Soomro and Amir Nawaz Warraich for the post of secretary SHCBA. Soomro managed to win the slot with 1029 votes, followed by Amir Nawaz 1012 votes, Khawaja Shoib Mansoor 647 votes and Mohammad Ishrat Ghazali 24 votes.

With 916 votes, Irshad Ahmed Sheikh was declared successful for the post of treasurer, whereas Dur Mohammad Shah won the joint secretary post with the highest 1110 votes. In addition, Humera Nadeem Rana was elected as additional joint secretary for female affairs.