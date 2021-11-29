‘Organised, baseless propaganda done against NAB’

ISLAMABAD: An organised and baseless propaganda is being launched by some elements against the NAB due to its effective pleading of corruption references during the last four years.

It was stated by Chairman National Accountability Bureau Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal, adding, “As many as 1,270 corruption references have been filed in the accountability courts by the National Accountability Bureau with concrete evidences, including statements of witnesses."

He asked the media to obtain NAB's version from bureau’s spokesman before airing/publishing news related to NAB, especially the news of sub judice matters. According to a statement issued by the NAB on Sunday, a total of 1,194 accused were convicted by accountability courts on the basis of concrete evidence. The chairman NAB said that conviction of corrupt elements by the accountability courts was testament of unflinching resolve of NAB officers, who were performing their duties with complete professionalism, dedication and commitment.

He asserted that NAB officers were committed to performing their national duties regardless of criticism made by some elements, adding, “NAB is an anti-corruption institution, which has no affiliation with any political party, individual or group but the state of Pakistan.”