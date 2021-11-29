Count methodology violated during population census, claims PPP

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Sunday urged efforts to create consensus on the issues of national importance with regard to population census, as the key issue of methodology of the count had conveniently been bypassed by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

“Adherence to the constitutional requirement of Article 154 of keeping provinces fully on board in ‘supervision and control over related institutions’ is highly important for overcoming existing trust deficit between the federation and provinces,” said Senator Taj Haider here. He was talking to The News on the issue of proceedings of the 3rd progress meeting on the 7th Population and Housing Census 2022, the digital census.

Senator Taj Haider said the use of digital templates makes it extremely convenient to transmit online data of every household right at the time of its being entered, to provincial statistical bureaus or to any other provincial department, which any provincial government may nominate for keeping simultaneous record and for verifying the correctness of the count by using established statistical methodology.

He said Census 2017 had become most controversial because population had been counted on de-jure basis through which persons migrating from their original provinces to another province had been counted in the population of their original provinces where they had migrated from and not in the province where they were residing at the time of census.

He said as a result Sindh as well as many other areas in the country had been undercounted in the controversial census 2017. He said the 24th Amendment to the Constitution, which permitted Election 2018 to be held on provisional figures of Census 2017 was blocked in the Senate of Pakistan till an agreement for correcting the controversial figures was signed between all political parties of the Senate.

Senator Haider said the agreement envisaged a supervisory census commission of expert demographers with a single member from each province and the federation and a de-facto counting methodology which counted “all members of a household present in a house on that day” for a post enumeration survey in 5 per cent randomly selected population blocks.

He said signatories to the agreement included Senator Azam Swati, who was the Senate Parliamentary leader of the PTI at that time and the agreement, which had been quoted in many summaries for the Council of Common Interests and the relevant correspondence on its implementation was present in the record of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

The PPP senator said formation of a representative census commission and de-facto counting methodology as agreed between all political parties in the said agreement remains crucial for the transparency and acceptability of the planned census 2022. He hoped that for once efforts would be made to create consensus according to the constitutional requirements on the issues of national importance.

Separately, the PPP Sunday questioned the PTI government about Rs40 billion alleged irregularities in the corona relief package and held Prime Minister Imran Khan responsible for it. “Imran Khan is responsible for irregularities of Rs40 billion in the coronavirus package. It is highly condemnable that the coronavirus funds were gulped by the PTI government,” said PPP Parliamentarians Information Secretary Shazia Atta Mari. She was giving the party policy statement on the reports of detection of over Rs40 billion irregularities in the coronavirus relief package by the audit report of the Auditor General of Pakistan.

Shazia said Imran Khan's statement against corruption was like shedding crocodile’s tears. “Imran Khan also did corruption of Rs25 billion in Benazir Employees stock and said that if a thief becomes a watchman then robberies will definitely occur at home,” she said. The PPP information secretary said funds of Benazir Income Support Programme were for the poor widows and poor people and the poor widows would not allow the government to gulp their money.