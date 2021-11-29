Housing, construction expo ends on high note

Islamabad: Pakistan International Property Housing and Construction Exhibition concluded on a high note with organisers pledging to provide the best available properties to the public at reasonable rates so that they can get the best returns for their investments. Jang Group was the media partner of the property exhibition.

The exhibition was organised solely to address the major investment problems in the development sector. Housing and Construction Exhibition offers investors the concept of investing in low-cost as well as high-end properties. Property/Industry Expo presents all kinds of services under one roof, A to Z about property investment. It provides a selection of real estate projects, which are exhibited and presented in all details, with the help of multimedia, current status of construction, payment plan, layout plans, development of projects with salient features, and special post-investment services such as project management and architectural design to the investors. Some projects are offering furnished apartments which serviced facilities. Most of the investors look for minimum low budget investment with the highest and quickest return.

Fahad Barlas, CEO Director Pak World Trade and Expo Centre said that through this exhibition, the participants can create brand awareness and exposure in the fast-growing Pakistani market for international real estate. It served as an innovative meeting platform and brought national real estate developers interacting face to face with individual and corporate investors, real estate agents, property marketing companies, and professionals accessing the demand and choice of the buyers. It is also a platform to access the market preferences and understand the needs of the buyer. In February 2022, the Property and Industry Exhibition would be held in Peshawar because we have a lot of buying potential in Peshawar. People are investing all over Pakistan in big cities like Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Multan, Faisalabad, and Hill stations like Murree Nathiagali and Bhurban.

Developers were of the opinion that real estate is the mother and base of economic development of a country and if the economic sector of the country booms, then the economic development of the country also accelerates in leaps and bounds. More than thirty industries are adjoined with the construction industry and these industries rely solely on the construction business. As long as the builders and developers are showing professionalism and excellence, the consumers nationally and internationally would invest in their projects with ease with monthly instalments.