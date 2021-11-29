1st phase of Tour de Waziristan Cycle Race held

PESHAWAR: The first phase of Tour de Waziristan National Cycle Race 2021 completed with Ali Ilyas clinching top position in the spectacular event.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cycling Association, Pakistan Cycling Federation, Frontier Corps (South) and district administration Dera Ismail Khan have jointly organised the three-day event.

Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan division Amir Latif formally inaugurated the race by cutting the ribbon and waving the flag.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism Department, and Pakistan Cycling Federation, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cycling Association, civil and military officials, national athletes and a large number of traders, civil society members and students were also present.

National level cyclists are participating in the Tour de Waziristan National Cycle Race from across the country. In the first phase, cyclists covered a distance of 69km from Dera Ismail Khan to Tank. Karachi-based cyclist Ali Ilyas clinched first position in the first phase of the event. Tank Deputy Commissioner Kabir Afridi awarded a cash prize to the position holder.

Earlier, a colorful function was organised by the Pakistan Army on the occasion of inauguration of the race wherein school children presented tableau, traditional music and horse dance performances.

The cyclists would start their journey of 68km from Tank to Gomal Zam Dam in the second phase today.

In the last and final phase of the race, cyclists will cover a distance of 52km from Gomal Zam Dam to Wana, which will be followed by prizes distribution ceremony.