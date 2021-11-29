Amir Muqam slams PTI govt for rising inflation

BARA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) provincial president Amir Muqam on Sunday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had failed to provide relief to the people.

Addressing a gathering at Bar Qambarkhel in Bara, he said the inflation was rising with each passing day.

Awami National Party (ANP) leader Imran Afridi announced joining the PMLN on the occasion. He added the government was earning billions of rupees in the form of taxes on petroleum products.

Amir Muqam said the government had doubled the national debt in the last three years, adding that the rulers were acting on the dictates of the International Monetary Fund.

He wondered where the government was spending the money generated through the collection of taxes.

The PMLN leader said the promises made with the people of the tribal areas were not honoured. He said that the plight of the tribal people would have been different had the government released the promised funds.

Amir Muqam maintained that Prime Minister Imran Khan used to blame the rulers for the rise in the prices of petrol and the dollar rate when he was in the opposition, but now was doing the same thing.

Amir Muqam believed the PTI government plunged the country into crisis. He lamented that promises of merger with the people of tribal areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were not fulfilled. The people of Kashmir were also deceived by the PTI government, he added.

The PMLN would come to power and give rights to the people of the tribal areas and fulfil all the promises made to them, he added.

Lawmaker Ikhtiar Wali Khan, Shazia Aurangzeb, Faqir Muhammad, Zahir Shah, Saadullah Afridi, Abid Faiz Afridi, Asghar Khan Afridi, Sardar Azam and others also addressed the event.