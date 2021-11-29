Police say 1,629 arrested for festive firing so far

PESHAWAR: The capital city police have registered over 1300 cases and arrested 1,629 people for aerial firing on festive occasions but the practice continues unabated.

Thousands of rounds are fired across the district and other towns of the province and the country daily, particularly on weekends.

The city police have launched several campaigns in the last many years to bring an end to the menace but to no avail.

Capital City Police Officer Abbas Ahsan on Sunday said over 1,300 cases were registered during the current year in which 1,629 people were held.

He added all the police stations were going after the practice in their area.

Festive firing in many areas of the country is a common practice that happens at weddings and other happy occasions.

Hundreds of people have been killed and several paralyzed for the rest of their life after they were hit by stray bullets fired in their areas. It is suggested that the introduction of strict laws and punishment in cases of festive firing would help stop this practice.