Diabetic patients asked to avoid getting closer to fire

TIMERGARA: Chief surgical specialist at Timergara Teaching Hospital Dr Bakht Sarwar has called upon diabetic patients to avoid going close to fire or heaters for getting warm owing to the increasing cold weather, as it may cause them gangrene and numbness.

Talking to local journalists at Timergara, Dr Bakht Sarwar said the localised death of cells may occur due to infection or interruption of blood supply, which would lead to trimming of foot or foot finger. “Every fifth to tenth person in Dir is suffering from diabetes and the ratio is rising with each passing day,” Dr Bakht Serwar said.

He urged diabetic people to change their lifestyle by eating a healthy diet and eat more and more fruit and vegetables, besides making a commitment to regularly exercising and getting enough quality sleep and getting checked up on a regular basis.

Dr Bakht Sarwar suggested diabetic people wear warm clothes and socks to keep their body warm, instead of sitting near heaters and fire.