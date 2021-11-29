Youth urged to study Faiz Amed Faiz

HARIPUR: For bringing lasting peace to the society through economic well-being purely based on desired equilibrium, the young generation must study Faiz Amed Faiz deeply by setting aside the ideological biases and priorities whatsoever.

This was the gist of the addresses the local poets and writers made on the occasion of the death anniversary of famous poet and trade unionist Faiz Ahmed Faiz here on Sunday.

The Ajuman Taraqi Pasand Musanifeen Haripur chapter had organized the event. Poets, educationists, journalists and writers were in attendance on this occasion.

The speakers highlighted different aspects of Faiz’s personality, his literary work and ideology and added that the history of subcontinent’s literature would remain incomplete if the name of Faiz Ahmed Faiz was taken away.

During his life,” Faiz not only struggled for the amelioration of living standards of peasants and downtrodden of the society through his literary work but also practically founded labour union and faced the wrath of the dictators”, said Prof Waheed Qureshi.

Referring to the famous saying of Faiz about peace, Prof Waheed Qureshi said that Faiz was in fact a vocal advocate for peace and tranquillity in the society and he had attributed the economic wellbeing of masses to lasting peace.

He said his detractors had differences with Faiz’s ideology and poetic work but they had publicly admitted that he was not only a great poet but also a man of principles.

Prof Waheed Qureshi also shared the quotes from the books of Qudratullah Shahab, Nun Meem Rashid, Ahmed Nadeem Qasmi and some others who acknowledged Faiz Sahab as a great man.

Tahir Gul, president, Anjuman Taraqi Pasand Musanifeen Haripur and Rizwan Razi also discussed in detail the political struggle of Faizf’s life and paid him rich tribute.

They stressed the need for an in-depth study of Faiz’s life, movements he launched and his personality.

They also recited verses composed by Faiz and shared the background of his literary work. A mushaira or poetry recital session was arranged in the second part of the programme.

Prof Waheed Qureshi, Tahir Gul, Ghani Khan, Noman Khan, Naeem Muradabadi, Hamza Mir, Hasan Saif, were prominent among those who presented their poetic work.