Two soldiers injured in Mir Ali attack

MIRANSHAH: Unidentified gunmen opened fire on a vehicle of the security forces in Mir Ali bazaar in North Waziristan tribal district, leaving two personnel wounded, official sources said on Sunday.

The sources said that a vehicle of the security forces was passing through the Mir Ali bazaar when armed men lying in wait opened fire on it. Two soldiers sustained injuries in the attack.

The injured identified as Havaldar Khursheed and sepoy Abdullah were rushed to a local health facility in Mir Ali. Soon after the incident, a heavy contingent of the security forces arrived at the spot and cordoned off the area to conduct a search operation. However, no arrests could be made.